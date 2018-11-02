Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

HCA stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $141.11.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

