Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Omnicell, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Sunday, October 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $172,646.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

