Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2018 Earnings (NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Northview Apartment Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$88.90 million for the quarter.

TSE:NVU opened at C$26.00 on Friday. Northview Apartment Reit has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

