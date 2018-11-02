Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst R. Department expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $18.50 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,675,000 after buying an additional 401,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 250.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,939 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

