Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Engility Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (EGL)

Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Engility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Engility’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGL. Vertical Research raised Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Engility and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EGL stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Engility has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Engility by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

