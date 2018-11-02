Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

BJRI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $545,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $26,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 11,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $845,757.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

