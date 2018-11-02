Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MRBK)

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th.

Shares of MRBK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Casciato bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.43% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.