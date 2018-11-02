Equinor ASA (EQNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $3,042,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $243,319,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $166,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $154,133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $56,964,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

