Equinix (EQIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.14.
EQIX stock opened at $386.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total transaction of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
Recommended Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.