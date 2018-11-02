Equinix (EQIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.14.

EQIX stock opened at $386.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total transaction of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

