EPAM Systems (EPAM) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.55 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.32 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on EPAM Systems to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 353,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,750. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,138,746.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

