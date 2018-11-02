EPAM Systems (EPAM) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.55 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.32 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,750. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,611.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.