EOG Resources (EOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EOG traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 393,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,035. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $96.54 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. TD Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

