Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

EFSC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.