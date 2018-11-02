Entergy (ETR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. Entergy also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Entergy has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.04.

In other Entergy news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $55,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

