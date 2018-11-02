Entercom Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 62,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14,025% compared to the average daily volume of 441 call options.

Shares of ETM opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.76. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 82.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 149.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

