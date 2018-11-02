Entercom Communications (ETM) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

ETM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of ETM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,570. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 189,766 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,203,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after buying an additional 723,811 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

