EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) received a $20.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENLK. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

ENLK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.81. 52,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,617. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 91,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,695,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,840,000 after purchasing an additional 860,155 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,302,000 after purchasing an additional 735,595 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,907,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.