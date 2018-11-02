Engie (ENGI) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.64 ($18.18).

EPA ENGI traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €13.54 ($15.74). 13,380,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

