EnerSys (ENS) Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.23% of EnerSys worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ENS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,022. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $301,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,714 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

