Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

