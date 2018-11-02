Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 1,039,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

