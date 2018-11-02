Emphy (EPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,115.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Emphy token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market cap of $195,750.00 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00804781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,788 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.