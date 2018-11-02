Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,950,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the previous session’s volume of 503,336 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $2.44.

EMES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

