Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stake in Model N Inc (MODN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Model N were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $15.37 on Friday. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

