Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 396,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.27. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

