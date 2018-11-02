Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 41,398 Shares of Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,398 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Daseke were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Daseke by 497.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 258,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 79,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 3,891.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 589,838 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Daseke Inc has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.32%. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

