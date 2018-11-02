Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Reduces Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,756 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

TPC stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $811.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $549,208.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,093,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.