Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,559.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Elysian has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $274,559.00 and $48,093.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00150158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00252741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.99 or 0.09754838 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,037,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, CoinExchange, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.