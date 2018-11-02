Ellington Financial (EFC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFC. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.09 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 51.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 170.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.