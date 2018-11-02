Elevate Credit (ELVT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELVT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $2,156,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,650 shares of company stock worth $2,201,564. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 227,746 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

