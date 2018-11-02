Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESIO. ValuEngine cut Electro Scientific Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electro Scientific Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 123,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,624. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 48.55% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,525.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

