Elastic (ESTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

ESTC stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,582. Elastic has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

