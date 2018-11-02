Einsteinium Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and $319,938.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00803224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001465 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010800 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,832,465 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

