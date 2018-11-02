Eii Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 715,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 547,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

