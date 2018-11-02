Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of EVLMC stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $100.06.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares.

