Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGRX. upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,480. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $715.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
