Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGRX. upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,480. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $715.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

