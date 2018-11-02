E. W. Scripps (SSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE SSP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E. W. Scripps news, SVP Laura Tomlin sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $57,550.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $62,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $38,983.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 230,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,104. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 7.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

