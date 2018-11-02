DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 101,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,901. The firm has a market cap of $538.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.56. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,420,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,250. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 619,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.