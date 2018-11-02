DXC Technology (DXC) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.82. 206,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,152. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $215,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,527 shares of company stock worth $18,989,941. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,147,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.