Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after buying an additional 17,400,114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,241 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

