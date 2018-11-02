Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

LEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 163,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,633. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

