Drexel Hamilton Analysts Give KBR (KBR) a $22.00 Price Target

Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of KBR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

KBR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KBR by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,584,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,266,000 after acquiring an additional 499,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,321,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,801,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 261,762 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 263,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

