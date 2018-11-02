DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,750.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $217,934.00 and approximately $5,750.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,069,108 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,108 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

