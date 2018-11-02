Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

