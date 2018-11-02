DowDuPont (DWDP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $58.27. DowDuPont shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 812914 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 192,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 417,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

