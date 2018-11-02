DowDuPont (DWDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $58.27 on Friday. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 417,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

