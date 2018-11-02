DowDuPont (DWDP) Given a $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) has been assigned a $76.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of DowDuPont stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 10,444,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,915,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. DowDuPont has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,219,000 after buying an additional 450,504 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,854,000 after buying an additional 233,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,184,000 after buying an additional 388,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,921,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

