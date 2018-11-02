Dogecoin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FreiExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $440.73 million and $10.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00808234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011162 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 116,806,886,636 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Poloniex, BitFlip, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptomate, C-CEX, BX Thailand, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Tidex, BiteBTC, Bitbns, SouthXchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittylicious, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, Bleutrade, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Novaexchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Fatbtc, Kraken, Exrates, Gate.io, Indodax, Bitsane, QBTC, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Bits Blockchain, Exmo, C-Patex, cfinex, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, BCEX, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

