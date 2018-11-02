Dmc Global (BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BOOM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,649. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,044.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dmc Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

