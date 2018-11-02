Divestco (DVT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Divestco Inc (CVE:DVT) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 251,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 29,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Divestco (CVE:DVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Divestco had a negative net margin of 154.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 million during the quarter.

Divestco Company Profile (CVE:DVT)

Divestco Inc, an exploration services company, provides data, software, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through Seismic Data, Software and Data, and Services segments. The Seismic Data segment engages in the brokering and licensing of existing seismic data between data owners and licensees; managing existing seismic data for brokering sales; and creating new seismic data inventories through recording multi-client services.

